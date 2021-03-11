Man 'kills' daughter, wife in Patiala's Bhunerheri village

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 30

A woman and her daughter were hacked to death at Bhunerheri village, on the periphery of Patiala district, on Monday evening. Harpreet was beheaded in the attack, said police sources.

The victims have been identified as Harpreet Kaur, 45, and her daughter Navdeep Kaur, 18.

The police said one of the two assailants had been identified as Harpreet’s husband Gurmukh Singh, working in the Indian Army.

The police said the victims were attacked with a sharp weapon when they were shopping in the market. Before the attack, Gurmukh allegedly had a heated argument with them.

DSP Sukhwinder Chauhan said there was a family dispute over a piece of four acre land. The family originally hailed from Budhlada town in Mansa district. However, the wife of the accused had recently move into a rented accommodation at Bhuneriheri village, where her relatives were already living.

“A man allegedly attacked and killed his wife and daughter with a sharp weapon at Bhunerheri. The attacker has been identified and an FIR is being registered against him and a co-accused. The police teams have been dispatched to arrest them,” said SSP Deepak Pareek.