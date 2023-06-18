Man 'kills' dog, video viral

Muktsar: After a video of a man from Sohnewala village allegedly killing a dog went viral on social media, animal rights activists on Saturday sought action against him. Meanwhile, the police claimed that it was an old video, but a case was being registered against Gurpreet Singh and Gagan Deep Singh. TNS
Two farmers get financial aid
Muktsar: AAP state vice-president and legislator Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar on Saturday gave Rs 1 lakh to two farmers whose crops were damaged due to a fire on Bhagsar Road recently. TNS
AAP activist in judicial custody
Abohar: A court on Saturday sent AAP activist Inderjit Bhandari into judicial custody. A woman had lodged a complaint that he had attempted to defame her and her daughter on Facebook. He claimed that he had been falsely implicated.
