Man kills father, cremates him at 4 am, held

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 23

A man allegedly murdered his 61-year-old father at Tajpura village and cremated his body at 4 am. The panchayat informed the police. By the time the police reached the cremation ground, the body had been burnt completely. The police registered a case and arrested the deceased’s son, Dharminder Singh. The deceased has been identified as Amar Singh.

The Bassi Pathana DSP, Amandeep Singh, said the elder brother of the deceased, Gurdass Singh, who is also a former sarpanch, in a statement to the police had stated that his nephew Dharmendra lived in the same house with his father and used to beat him habitually.

Gurdass said on November 21 late evening, he came to know that his nephew had assaulted his father Amar Singh due to which he suffered deep injuries. He took his father for treatment to Dr Khan’s hospital in Chunni village from where he was referred to a government hospital. But instead of taking his father to hospital Dharmendra brought him back home where he succumbed to his injuries. Later, he also performed his father’s last rites in the dark at 4 am without informing the panchayat.

Gurdass said earlier, Dharminder also beat him and broke his leg. The DSP said after receiving information the police immediately rushed to the crematorium but the victim’s body was already burning. He said the police had arrested Dharminder and his interrogation was going on.