Man kills father in Ferozepur

Ferozepur: A man killed his father at Piareana village. The deceased has been identified as Gurmukh Singh, who used to work as a labourer, along with his son Gursewak. “Just before the incident, father-son duo had arguments following which Gursewak attacked Gurmukh with a sharp weapon,” said SHO Jaswant Singh. OC
Protest over traffic challans
Muktsar: A day after the traffic police issued challans to 11 school buses, school van operators gathered at the residence of the AP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and thereafter, lodged a protest outside the District Administrative Complex on Wednesday. TNS
Man murdered in Moga
Moga: One more murder has been reported fin the past 24 hours in Moga. Karamjit Singh and Jagsir Singh of Patto Hira Singh village while consuming liquor had an argument. Suddenly, Jagsir hit Karamjit on his head with a stick and threw his body in the bushes. He also tried to destroy the evidence by cleaning the spot with water.
