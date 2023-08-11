Man kills son

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, August 10

In a shocking incident, a man chopped off the hand of his son at Kotu Fangian village in Jalalabad subdivision, causing profuse bleeding that led to his death.

According to the police, Narinder Singh (29) was an alcohol addict. He often quarrelled with his father Munsha Singh over getting liquor.

Sources said the father-son duo had an altercation last evening over Narinder consuming liquor. Enraged Munsha chopped off Narinder’s hand with a sharp-edged weapon. Narinder Singh died due to excessive blood loss. Munsha has been arrested.

