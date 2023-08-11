Man kills son

Fazilka, August 10
In a shocking incident, a man chopped off the hand of his son at Kotu Fangian village in Jalalabad subdivision, causing profuse bleeding that led to his death.
According to the police, Narinder Singh (29) was an alcohol addict. He often quarrelled with his father Munsha Singh over getting liquor.
Sources said the father-son duo had an altercation last evening over Narinder consuming liquor. Enraged Munsha chopped off Narinder’s hand with a sharp-edged weapon. Narinder Singh died due to excessive blood loss. Munsha has been arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls
Assures of early peace in Manipur, blames Cong for region’s ...
Congress's privilege notice against Shah
Accused of wrong claim on woman whom rahul visited
Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl
Ploy to hijack democracy, influence poll, allege Cong, AAP