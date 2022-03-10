Man kills wife in Moga village

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 9

A “drug-addict” allegedly murdered his wife with a sharp-edged weapon at Samadh Bhai village in the Baghapurana subdivision of Moga district, police officials said here today.

The deceased was identified as Sukhjit Kaur (37). She, along with her husband Bhinda Singh, worked at a brick-kiln on the outskirts of the village.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sukhjit used to object to her husband taking drugs. They often quarreled on that issue. On the fateful day, Bhinda hit her with a spade. She was taken to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot, but could not be saved.

A murder case has been registered against the accused. The police had recorded statement of deceased’s father. Bhinda Singh has been taken into custody and further probe is on. —