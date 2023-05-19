Man 'murders' brother in Moga village

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, May 19
A youth hacked his elder brother to death in Lohgarh village of Dharamkot in Moga on Thursday night.
According to information, the elder brother was addicted to drugs and would often beat up their mother.
It was due to this reason that the youth allegedly attacked his brother with a sword and left him dead.
Police sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem.
The deceased has been identified as Sukhjeet Singh. His wife told police that Jaswant Singh attacked Sukhjeet with a sword, following which he died on the spot.
A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against Jaswant. However, he is yet to be arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
As G20 chair, India's participation in G7 meet to be particularly meaningful: PM Modi
Leaves on 3-nation tour
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Tina Dabi’s reply after she was brutally trolled for getting land occupied by Pakistani-Hindu migrants cleared in Jaisalmer
Over 50 'kutcha' houses were razed using bulldozers that ren...
2 Supreme Court judges sworn in
CJI DY Chandrachud administers the oath of office to the two