Man 'murders' brother in Moga village

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, May 19

A youth hacked his elder brother to death in Lohgarh village of Dharamkot in Moga on Thursday night.

According to information, the elder brother was addicted to drugs and would often beat up their mother.

It was due to this reason that the youth allegedly attacked his brother with a sword and left him dead.

Police sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhjeet Singh. His wife told police that Jaswant Singh attacked Sukhjeet with a sword, following which he died on the spot.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against Jaswant. However, he is yet to be arrested.

#Moga