Man murders father-in-law, wife's cousin after returning from Dubai

Muktsar, January 20
After returning from Dubai today, a 35-year-old man allegedly killed his father-in-law and his wife’s cousin at Panniwala Fatta village today. The suspect, Balwinder Singh, also attacked threeother members of his in-laws’ family, leaving them injured.
Balwinder had married Ramandeep Kaur two years ago, however he went to Dubai just after four months of their marriage. Ramandeep said, “I have two sons, but my husband deserted me for dowry. After marrying me, he returned from Dubai today only. He came to my house with his sister and attacked my family.”
The deceased have been identified as Tarsem Singh (55) and Narinder Singh (32) and those injured are Rachpal Kaur, Ravinder Singh and Gurpal Singh.
Malout DSP Balkar Singh said, “We have registered a case of murder and making efforts to nab him.”
