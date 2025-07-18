Man rams car into brother, family over property dispute

A property dispute between two brothers turned violent when Dilbag Singh allegedly rammed his car into his elder brother Gurwinder Singh, his wife and daughter in an attempt to kill them. The incident that occurred at Gatti Jattan village near Dharamkot in Moga district was captured on a CCTV camera.

Gurwinder and his family members were standing at the gate of their house when Dilbag and his wife reached there in a car. Dilbag first dropped his wife and then accelerated the vehicle, mowing down the trio. All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Moga by neighbours.

Gurwinder said tension escalated after their parents moved to his house a month ago, following Dilbag’s decision to oust them from his residence. Since then, Dilbag had been threatening them.

DSP Ramandeep Singh said an FIR had been registered against Dilbag Singh and his wife on Gurwinder’s statement. The accused is yet to be arrested.