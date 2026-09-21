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Home / Punjab / Man scales roof, kills wife in neighbour’s house

Man scales roof, kills wife in neighbour’s house

Victim had taken shelter there after domestic dispute

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Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 08:17 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Koharwala village in Faridkot district on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Sarabjit Kaur, had taken shelter in a neighbour’s house after a dispute before she was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said.

According to preliminary police investigations, the couple frequently quarrelled over the husband’s alleged alcohol addiction and domestic violence. On the night of the incident, following a heated argument, the victim attempted to escape the escalating violence by running out of her house and taking shelter in a nearby neighbour’s residence.

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However, the accused reportedly entered the neighbour’s house by scaling the roof and attacked the woman with a weapon, causing fatal injuries. She died on the spot.

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The police reached the spot upon receiving information, secured the crime scene, and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have begun an investigation.

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