Man shot at in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI

Hoshiarpur, August 8

A 27-year-old man suffered a bullet wound after being shot at by four unidentified men at Kotli Nagar, Tanda, police here said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred at 9 pm on Monday. Four men came in a car and allegedly fired at Harpal Singh near his residence and fled, they said.

One of the bullets hit Singh's face. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police said and added that efforts are underway to nab the attackers.

