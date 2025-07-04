Man shot dead in Gandwan village; murder case filed against 10

In a chilling act of targeted violence, Navjot Kumar, alias Nav, was shot dead in Gandwan village near Phagwara on the night of July 2.

The Satnampura police have registered a murder case against ten individuals, including Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda, who is currently residing in Germany.

Initial police investigations and eyewitness accounts reveal that Navjot, recently released on bail from a previous murder case, was travelling on his Activa scooter when three assailants on a motorcycle intercepted him. The attackers allegedly fired 3 to 4 bullets at close range before fleeing the scene. Locals rushed Navjot to the civil hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The police registered an FIR based on a statement from the victim’s aunt, Sonia. Those named in the FIR include Amarjit, Kannu Gujjar, Bhupinder Singh @ Bhinda, Lakhbir @ Ghuggi, Harpreet, Bal Bahadur, Shinderpal, Baljit, and Avtar Singh, along with one unidentified assailant. Sources suggest that the murder may have been orchestrated by Bhupinder Singh from abroad due to longstanding personal enmities.

While no arrests have been made yet, authorities have launched a manhunt for the accused and are reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding areas as part of the investigation.