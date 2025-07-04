DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Punjab / Man shot dead in Gandwan village; murder case filed against 10

Man shot dead in Gandwan village; murder case filed against 10

Among the accused is Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda, who is currently residing in Germany
article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 12:36 PM Jul 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a chilling act of targeted violence, Navjot Kumar, alias Nav, was shot dead in Gandwan village near Phagwara on the night of July 2.

Advertisement

The Satnampura police have registered a murder case against ten individuals, including Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda, who is currently residing in Germany.

Initial police investigations and eyewitness accounts reveal that Navjot, recently released on bail from a previous murder case, was travelling on his Activa scooter when three assailants on a motorcycle intercepted him. The attackers allegedly fired 3 to 4 bullets at close range before fleeing the scene. Locals rushed Navjot to the civil hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

The police registered an FIR based on a statement from the victim’s aunt, Sonia. Those named in the FIR include Amarjit, Kannu Gujjar, Bhupinder Singh @ Bhinda, Lakhbir @ Ghuggi, Harpreet, Bal Bahadur, Shinderpal, Baljit, and Avtar Singh, along with one unidentified assailant. Sources suggest that the murder may have been orchestrated by Bhupinder Singh from abroad due to longstanding personal enmities.

While no arrests have been made yet, authorities have launched a manhunt for the accused and are reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding areas as part of the investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts