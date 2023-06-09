Man shot dead in Ghuman over ‘dispute’

Tribune News Service

Batala, June 8

A middle aged man was shot dead at midnight in Chonne village of Ghuman township, following which the Batala police have launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.

SSP Ashwini Gotyal said the victim, Harbhajan Singh, was sleeping in his house when eight motorcycle-borne persons knocked on his door.

The victim did not open it, but the suspects started firing at the door. One of the bullets pierced the door and hit Harbhajan in the chest and he died instantly.

The SSP said several teams had been formed to crack the case. “Prima facie it appears that the deceased was involved in some family dispute. In any case, an investigation is on and we hope to nab the suspects soon,” she said.

“A case under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) has been registered at the Ghuman police station,” said SSP Gotyal.