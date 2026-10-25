Man shot near house in Amritsar road rage

A 28-year-old man, Amit Sabharwal, was allegedly shot dead following a minor dispute over moving a scooter aside in Anand Avenue on Chabal Road late on Friday night.

The police have booked Sunny Shah and his two brothers, Abhi Shah and Hritik Shah, all residents of the same locality for murder and under the arms Act. The police said a licensed weapon was used in the crime.

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According to the victim’s father, Sunil Sabharwal, Abhi allegedly fired six shots at Amit, hitting him twice in the head and once each in the waist and thigh, leaving him critically wounded. The incident occurred outside the victim’s house. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital but he succumbed on the way.

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The victim’s father said his son, along with his friend Rahul, had just arrived at the house at around 11.30 pm after having dinner outside. Sunil said he was lying in his room when he heard gunshots. He said he and his wife ran outside and found Amit lying on the ground. He alleged that the dispute arose over moving the scooter aside. He said his son, who worked in the marketing field, had no personal enmity with anyone.

Rahul, the deceased’s friend and an eyewitness to the incident, said the accused came in a car and repeatedly started honking and asked to move the scooter aside. He said before they could react, the accused pulled out a pistol and fired at Amit, leaving him critically wounded.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jogeshwar Goraya said following the statement of Amit’s father, the police had registered a case against the trio and raids were on to nab them. He said Abhi used a licensed pistol to kill him. He said further proceedings had also started to cancel his license.