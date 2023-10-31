Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab’s Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 31

A man and his sister-in-law were allegedly shot dead and his son was injured when a group of men attacked their house at Kartarpur village near Nurpur Bedi in this district on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Karam Chand and Geeta.

Karam's son Sandeep suffered a bullet injury in the face and was referred to the PGI in Chandigarh, where his condition is said to be critical.

Rajkumar, a brother of Karam, in his complaint to the police, alleged that it was around 10pm when Ravi Kumar, Kala, Jaswant Singh, Rohit Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Pampa, Lovely, Dharampal and Jai Chand, all residents of Kartarpur village, along with nearly a dozen unidentified men, attacked their house.

He alleged that Ravi Kumar and Rohit Kumar, both carrying revolvers, started firing on them; as a result, Karam, Geeta, widow of his brother Dharampal, and Sandeep were injured and taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, the neighbours arrived there, following which the assailants fled the spot, he added.

Karam and Geeta were declared brought dead at the hospital while Sandeep was referred to the PGI.

Raj Kumar alleged that the accused had an old enmity with Sandeep and also a heated argument with him on Monday.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the police had started an investigation after registering a case under the IPC and the Arms Act.

