Man snatches mobile phone from salesman, arrested

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 28

The police on Sunday nabbed Ajay Singh, a resident of Shankar Colony in Sriganganagar, for snatching an iPhone 14 from a salesman in a showroom near Bhagat Singh Chowk on Sunday. The mobile phone was later recovered from his possession, according to the police.

According to showroom owner Pankaj Bajaj, after being shown the phone by salesman Amandeep Singh, the miscreant had snatched the phone and fled in his SUV while people attempted to chase him.

The police had examined the CCTV footage and registered a case under Sections 379-B and 473 of the IPC.

