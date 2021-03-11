Man, son die in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur: An 11-year-old boy, Love Gharu, and his father, Ramesh Gharu (42), died in a road accident at Mallanwala here on Saturday. As per information, Ramesh was going to drop his son at a school on a bike when it was hit by a mini bus near Sanatan Dharam Temple. The injured were admitted to a private hospital, where they succumbed later. OC

2 held with poppy husk

Ferozepur: The police have arrested two persons with 10 quintal poppy husk. SSP Charanjit Singh said following inputs, the police had laid a naka near Kile Wala chowk. “During checking of vehicles, poppy husk was recovered from a truck coming from Rajasthan. Two accused — Nishan Singh and Kuldeep Singh, both residents of Malout in Muktsar district — were taken into custody,” said the SSP.