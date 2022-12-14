Man, son killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 13

A father-son duo was killed when their motorcycle collided with an SUV on the Bathinda road here today. The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Krishan Kumar and his 29-year-old son Vakil Singh of Kotli Ablu village.

Vakil, a postman at Kapurthala, married just a week ago. They were returning to their village.

The motorcycle caught fire after accident. After hitting the motorcycle, the SUV collided with some roadside pillars. According to sources, there were six people in the SUV who fled the spot, leaving vehicle behind.