Man stabs wife to death

Faridkot: A woman was alleged stabbed to death by her husband in Jaito town of Faridkot on Wednesday. Sandeep Kaur (38) was allegedly attacked by her husband Nirmal Singh with a knife, hitting her near the heart. The victim died on the spot. The police have registered a case. The accused remains on the run. TNS

Give ‘due respect’ to MLAs

Faridkot: The Education Department has written to all District Education Officers (DEOs) and school heads to ensure that all MLAs are given “due respect”. The department said it was brought into the notice of the Privileges Committee of the Vidhan Sabha that MLAs were not being given due respect. TNS

‘Highhandedness’ flayed

Fazilka: Shopkeepers staged a protest at the Clock Tower chowk on Wednesday against the haphazard anti-encroachment drive and alleged highhandedness of an official during the drive. The traders led by Beopar Mandal President Ashok Gulbadhar sat on dharna and demanded action against the employees. OC

Cath lab services at AIIMS

Bathinda: AIIMS executive director Prof Dinesh Kumar Singh said the department of cardiology has started cath-lab services by performing the cardiac procedures on 50 patients. The department is headed by Dr Bhupinder Singh (MD, DM-Cardiology). TNS

Workshop on road safety

Chandigarh: Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to prioritise saving lives on Punjab’s roads. He was addressing the valedictory session of the two-day workshop on road safety at MGSIPA here. TNS

AAP launches campaign

Chandigarh: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and polls to the rural local bodies, AAP launched a ‘volunteer-meeting campaign’ here today. AAP national secretary Sandeep Pathak announced the start of the campaign.

SGPC makes list of books public

Amritsar: The SGPC on Wednesday made public a list of 13,000 books of Sri Guru Ramdas Jee library, located in the Golden Temple complex. This treasure trove of books is available in Punjabi, English, Hindi, Urdu and Persian. The list was released by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday. TNS

Sikh body writes to PM

Amritsar: The SGPC appealed to the Union Government to request French President Emmanuel Macron to lift the law banning the wearing of visible religious symbols in French schools for Sikh students. Macron will be in India for the G-20 summit. SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal wrote this in a communique to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. TNS

SAD(A) upset by venue closure

Amritsar: Leaders of SAD (Amritsar) and Dal Khalsa feel the announcement that the Constitution Club of India in Delhi would remain closed for four days from September 7 is aimed at scuttling the Minorities 20 Summit at the club on September 7. Arvind Kumar, director of the club, in a communiqué to MP Simranjit Singh Mann, stated that in view of the G20 Summit, it has been decided by the management to close all the facilities at the club for four days. TNS

