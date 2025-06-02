DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Man tests positive for Covid in Punjab's Ferozepur

Man tests positive for Covid in Punjab’s Ferozepur

The man hails from Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan and is currently residing in the city here
PTI
Ferozepur, Updated At : 08:36 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
A man who recently travelled to Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for Covid here, officials said on Monday.

The man hails from Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan and is currently residing in the city here.

According to the officials, the man is a railway employee and has a recent travel history to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Ferozepur Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajwinder Kaur said the patient has been advised home isolation as a precautionary measure.

She underlined that there is no cause for panic and the health department is taking all necessary steps required at this stage.

Last week, a 25-year-old man who came from neighbouring Haryana’s Gurugram to stay here with his parents tested positive for Covid.

