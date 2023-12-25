Man thrashed at Faridkot de-addiction centre, dies

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 24

A man, who was allegedly assaulted at a drug de-addiction centre at Bishnandi village in Jaito subdivision, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here today.

Kuldeep Singh had been critically injured after being assaulted at the de-addiction centre. On Sunday, the police booked three persons under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the deceased’s younger brother Jagdeep Singh of Deep Singh Wala village in Faridkot.

According to the FIR, Kuldeep was a drug addict. So, his brother got him admitted to the de-addiction centre. Main accused Vakeel Singh assured Jagdeep that he would help Kuldeep quit drugs and took Rs 23,000 from him.

Jagdeep later came to know that his brother’s condition had deteriorated after being allegedly beaten up by three accused. Jagdeep took his brother to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

