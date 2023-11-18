Man throws 3 children into canal, later jumps himself

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, November 17

A man from Jalore district in Rajasthan allegedly pushed his two sons and a daughter into the Rajasthan feeder canal and later, himself jumped into it near Bhullar village here on Muktsar-Bathinda highway today.

Those feared drowned have been identified as 40-year-old Jai Rupa Ram, 11-year-old Suresh, nine-year-old Daleep and five-year-old Manisha.

The cause behind taking this extreme was unknown yet. Some people travelling on the road saw the man allegedly pushing his children into the canal and thereafter jumping himself.

Jai Rupa Ram’s wallet, blanket and some other belongings were found along the canal.

Meanwhile, the Muktsar Sadar police have started an investigation in this matter. Till the filing of this report, a team of divers was searching for them.

