Man tied to moving truck for 'stealing' wheat bags in Muktsar

Muktsar, December 11
The video of a man tied in front of a moving truck as a punishment for allegedly stealing two bags of wheat has gone viral on social media. Locals claimed that the incident took place this evening on Abohar Road here.
In the video, another man is seen sitting beside him. The helper is heard telling someone that the man had stolen two wheat bags and was being taken to a police station.
The boy was handed over at the bus stand police post.
DSP Jagdish Kumar said, “The man is 25 years old and is in our custody. A video has also surfaced in which he is seen stealing a wheat bag from the moving truck and running away on a motorcycle along with his associate. We will also take legal action against those too who tied him in front of the truck and paraded him in the town. They are also local residents.”
