Man under lens for ‘kidnap, murder’ of 3-year-old son

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 14

In a new turn of events in the case of alleged kidnapping of a three-year-old boy here yesterday, reports have now surfaced that it was in fact the victim’s father who killed him and later concocted the story of his abduction.

“At this moment we can neither confirm the story nor deny it,” said SSP Gurmeet Singh Chohan. However, the sources said that the police have cracked the case as they took the suspect to the crime scene where he killed his son and later dumped the body in a canal. The body is yet to be recovered.

Angrej Singh (44), a resident of Raishiana village in his statement to the Sri Goindwal Sahib police said that he, along with his 3-year-old son Gursewak Singh, was on his way to see his sister in Billianwala village when three car-born robbers suddenly stopped them. They robbed him of Rs 300 and his mobile phone, and just before fleeing from the spot, they forcibly took Gursewak with them.

#Tarn Taran