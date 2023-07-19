Man washed away in Sutlej

Fazilk, July 18
Babbu Singh (35) of Dhani Natha Singh in Jalalabad slipped into the gushing Sutlej waters and drowned.
Dhani Natha Singh is surrounded by floodwaters from all sides and has virtually turned into an islet. Babbu Singh’s cousin Bhagwan Singh said he was waiting for the boat to bring a water motor for his fields. All of a sudden, he slipped into the river and was swept away on Monday evening. His body was retrieved from the river.
