Man who killed five of family in Jalandhar hangs himself

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

A man who had allegedly killed five members of his family — his wife, two children, father-in-law and mother-in-law — by setting them on fire on Tuesday, died by hanging from a tree in Khurshaidpur village near Sidhwan Bet.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Singh Kali, the suspect who had killed his family members by spraying petrol in the room and setting it on fire while they were all asleep. Inspector Sunil Kumar said the body was found today morning and Kali seemed to have ended his life in the early hours of the day.

“The police identified the body. The deceased died by hanging himself from a tree near the Sutlej, using a piece of cloth,” he added.