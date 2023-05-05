Man who shot dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala arrested, police say business rivalry was the reason

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 5

In less than 24 hours, the Patiala Police have cracked the broad daylight murder case of 45-year-old Darshan Singla, a government contractor, who was shot dead at the Yadvindra Enclave market on Nabha Road, on Thursday morning.

Sources confirmed that police have arrested Pawan Bajaj, a business rival of the victim.

“Both had filed numerous complaints against each other following business related differences”, they said.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma confirmed the arrest and said that they have recovered the weapon used in the crime. “Further probe is on”, he told The Tribune.

On Thursday, the suspect was waiting outside the office of the victim and fired as many as five shots at him, who collapsed on the spot.

The police identified the victim as 45-year-old Darshan Singla, a resident of Sunam. He took four bullets and was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital where he died. Singla was a prominent service provider of the state and had been providing contractual and outsourcing services to many government and private departments of the state.

Both the victim and accused were in the same profession of manpower supply services, security services and other HR Services.

“Our teams were on the prowl ever since the murder took place and we have arrested the accused in less than 24 hours”, said Patiala IG, MS Chhina.

According to police sources, the incident took place at around 10.15 am yesterday and the assailant fled on his motorcycle after firing the shots.