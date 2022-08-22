Man, wife thrash Malout sanitary inspector; video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 22

Angered over getting a challan for dengue larvae, a man and his wife allegedly thrashed the sanitary inspector of Malout Municipal Council on Thursday (August 18).

The video of this alleged incident went viral on Monday.

Notably, the police have already arrested Kuldeep Kumar and his wife Neha, both residents of Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Malout.

The injured sanitary inspector Gurbinder Singh was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

