Man, woman die by suicide

Faridkot, November 17

A 30-year-old married man and a 20-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after consuming an insecticide in the washroom of a government middle school in Kaler village of Faridkot. Identified as Binder Singh of Kanjhla village of Sangrur and Harmandeep Kaur of Kaleke village of Barnala, both worked at a spinning mill in Sangrur.

They were noticed by a school worker today morning. Once he raised an alarm, the village residents and panchayat members reached the school. While the man was already dead, the woman was in a critical condition. She was taken to the Faridkot Civil Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Based on the complaint made by Binder’s wife, Paramjit Kaur, the police have registered a case for abetment of suicide against Shyam Sunder and Gurdeep Kaur, both colleagues of Binder and Harmandeep.

In her complaint to the police, Paramjit alleged that her husband used to be harassed by Shyam Sunder and Gurdeep Kaur for having illicit relations with Harmandeep which forced both to end their lives.

According to the information, they entered the school on Thursday evening by scaling the boundary wall. An empty can of a banned insecticide, monocrotophos, was found near the school bathroom.

In another incident, a postgraduate student of Anaesthesia department was found dead in his hostel room. An investigation in the case is underway, the police said.

