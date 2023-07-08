Managers urge SGPC to review their suspension

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, July 7

Several SGPC employees, who were suspended in the alleged irregularities in Golden Temple’s kitchen leftover sale proceeds, have demanded that the decision should be reviewed.

Rs 93L ‘bungling’ in langar proceeds The total embezzlement has come out to the tune of Rs 93 lakh in proceeds from sale of the leftover community food of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Langar Hall of the Golden Temple from 2019 to 2021.

They lodged a protest stating that they were never directly involved in the process, but were punished without letting them clarify their stance.

They have also got the support from a few SGPC members. The issue could be taken up in the SGPC’s executive body meeting scheduled for tomorrow. Sources said the affected managers might contest their suspension with the SGPC executive body.

One of the affected manager-cadre officials said their mistake was that they seldom verified before signing the documents pertaining to the community kitchen affairs and had blind faith in the staff under them.

Some members, including Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, Jaswant Singh Purain and Sarbans Singh Manki, said the honesty of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami could not be questioned, but he should be sympathetic towards those who were not directly involved in disposing of the langar waste.