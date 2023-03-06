Mandaviya visits Patiala, reviews health facilities

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 5

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today visited Patiala and reviewed the healthcare facilities after visiting the NEET PG exam centre here where he interacted with the staff and students.

The Union Health Minister reviewed the healthcare services and infrastructure in Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. He inspected the hospital’s facilities and held discussions with the administration and medical staff to gain insights into the healthcare challenges and needs of the region. During his visit, Mandaviya also visited Kali Devi Mandir and Gurdwara Shri Dukhniwaran Sahib.

Earlier in the day, Mandaviya met Health Minister of Punjab Dr Balbir Singh and discussed the challenges faced by the state.

Dr Balbir Singh submitted a memorandum of demands regarding the upgrade of health services and infrastructure in Punjab. The two ministers held discussions on ways to improve the quality of healthcare and access in Punjab.

They also discussed the measures being taken by the government to address the public health issues in Punjab. Talking about Aam Aadmi Clinics, the state minister demanded an immediate provision of central assistance for critical care blocks in government hospitals and health services in urban and rural areas of Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, Dr Mandaviya emphasized the need for collaboration between the central and state governments to ensure that every citizen had an access to quality healthcare. However, the central minister refused to comment on the prevailing law and order situation in Punjab.

The minister’s visit to Patiala is a part of the government’s efforts to assess and improve healthcare facilities across the country.

Inspects Rajindra Hospital