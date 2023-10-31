Mandeep Singh Sidhu on leave, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to head Ludhiana police

Ludhiana, October 30
Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu has proceeded on a two-day leave beginning Tuesday. Ropar Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has been given the officiating charge of the post till Sidhu returns on Thursday.
This assumes significance as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to hold a much-touted public debate on the inter-state water disputes and other issues pertaining to the state at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here on November 1.
“I had got two-day leave approved a fortnight back to attend family commitments and will be back on Thursday,” Sidhu told The Tribune, while dismissing as “false and baseless” the reports doing the rounds on social media that he had been relieved of the charge ahead of the CM’s debate function.
Meanwhile, Special DGP Arpit Shukla, along with ADGP, Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai and IGP, Intelligence, Jaskaran Singh reviewed the security and traffic arrangements for Wednesday’s show.
