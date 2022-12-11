Mandi Board awarded for digital innovation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

The Mandi Board has bagged the 8th Digital Transformation award in recognition for its innovative citizen engagement platform for the benefit of farmers through technology “Digitisation of J-Form via Whatsapp and Digi-Locker”.

The award was bestowed to the officers of the Board by Assam IT Minister at a function held in Guwahati on Friday. The winner was selected through a jury-led process at Assam under the supervision of senior bureaucrats and experts from Assam’s Department of IT.

Mandi Board Secretary Ravi Bhagat said Punjab was known for setting up of e-Governance in almost all departments of the government and the Board had started this unique initiative by setting up e-procurement (procurement by invitation) during the pandemic in 2020.

He said since then, the IT team of the Board had launched several e-services like online licence, online payments, digitisation of J-Form, online procurement, VTS app for recording of other state’s crop coming to Punjab, e-Auction portal, e-Daak portal and others to facilitate the stakeholders.