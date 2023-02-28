Mandi board chairman takes charge

Mohali, February 27
The newly appointed chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board, Harchand Singh Barsat, on Monday assumed the charge of his office in the presence of Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and others.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Transport and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa congratulated him.
