Punjab: Mandis, market committees to get ATMs

Chandigarh, December 1
In a press statement issued today, the Chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board, Harchand Singh Barsat, said the board is planning to install ATMs of various banks in mandis and market committees across the state. Barsat said the decision was taken so that people do not face money problems while shopping in the mandis. He added that the board plans to install unipoles for advertisement in the mandis to increase the income of the Mandi Board.
