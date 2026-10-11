Manish Sisodia, Harpal Cheema detained as AAP hits streets seeking CEC’s ouster

Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday staged a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging large-scale voter manipulation and demanding his resignation. The party also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre of suppressing dissent by detaining protesters ahead of a youth-led demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

High-voltage action was witnessed in Chandigarh when the AAP workers and leaders, led by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, gathered near the office of the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer and were later detained by police.

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Protesters carried placards reading “Vote Choro, Kursi Chhodo” and “Loktantra Bachao”, while raising slogans against the CEC.

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A large police contingent was deployed and barricades were erected around the protest site.

The demonstration was organised in support of a protest call given by the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has demanded the resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes linked to voter registration procedures.

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Addressing protesters, Sisodia said, “The Centre is deploying the police to stop young people from reaching Jantar Mantar. Such a situation was not witnessed even during the Emergency.”

Claiming that the BJP was afraid of public scrutiny, he said if people were allowed to protest freely, the pressure on the Election Commission would intensify.

Sisodia also alleged large-scale deletion and manipulation of voter lists, claiming genuine electors were being removed while fake entries were being added.

Making an emotional appeal to young voters, Sisodia linked the issue to the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters. “The right to vote is fundamental to democracy and should not be compromised,” he added.

Cheema also criticised the Centre, saying, “An undeclared Emergency-like situation has been created. Delhi has been turned into a police cantonment and people are being prevented from exercising their democratic rights.”

He asserted that youth across the country would continue to oppose alleged voter manipulation and defend democratic institutions.

AAP reiterated its support for the CJP agitation and demanded the CEC’s resignation. The party said the integrity of the electoral process must be protected and called for transparency in the maintenance of electoral rolls.