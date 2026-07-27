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Home / Punjab / Manish Sisodia inaugurates free IAS academy in Ropar

Manish Sisodia inaugurates free IAS academy in Ropar

Online classes to benefit rural students and working professionals

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Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:29 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Former deputy CM of Delhi inaugurates a free IAS coaching academy in Ropar on Monday.
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Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday inaugurated the Ropar IAS Academy at the Government Polytechnic College in Ropar. The academy will provide free coaching for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Punjab Civil Services (PCS) and other competitive examinations to students from the district.

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Addressing the inaugural function, Sisodia said quality education was the right of every student and played a crucial role in transforming individuals and society. He said success in prestigious examinations such as the IAS, IPS and PCS required determination, expert guidance, quality study material and a competitive learning environment, all of which the academy aimed to provide.

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Sisodia appreciated Ropar AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha for taking the initiative to establish the academy, saying it would help talented students achieve their aspirations without having to migrate to metropolitan cities for coaching.

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He said many deserving students were unable to access quality preparation due to financial constraints and the high cost of coaching outside their hometowns. The new academy, he added, would help bridge this gap by providing experienced faculty, modern study material, regular test series and a competitive academic environment within the district.

Sisodia said the objective should not be limited to clearing examinations but should also focus on developing analytical thinking, leadership qualities, social responsibility and a spirit of public service. He urged students to make full use of the facilities available at the academy and prepare with discipline, hard work and effective time management.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Chadha said the academy was a historic initiative for the youth of the district. He said talented students from economically weaker sections would now have access to quality coaching free of cost, enabling them to pursue their dream of joining the civil services.

Chadha said the Punjab government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was committed to ensuring quality education reached every section of society and creating equal opportunities for aspirants preparing for competitive examinations. He said the academy would emerge as an important institution for nurturing future administrators from the region.

Educationalist and Managing Director of Abhishek Educational Services, Abhishek Sharma, said the academy would provide comprehensive coaching for UPSC and other competitive examinations through both classroom and online modes. The online facility, he said, would ensure that students from remote areas and working professionals could also benefit from the programme.

During the function, Inderjit Singh Bala presented a painting to Manish Sisodia in recognition of his contribution to the field of education.

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