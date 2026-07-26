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Home / Punjab / Manjit Singh Brar appointed medical varsity officiating VC

Manjit Singh Brar appointed medical varsity officiating VC

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Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:18 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has assigned the officiating charge of Vice-Chancellor to Manjit Singh Brar, Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Punjab.

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According to a notification issued by the Governor’s Secretariat, Brar will hold the additional charge without honorarium until a regular Vice-Chancellor is appointed. The post fell vacant after Dr Rajeev Sood completed his three-year tenure last week.

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Meanwhile, the BFUHS Board of Management has relieved Registrar Arvind Kumar of his charge. Dr Girish Sahni has been given officiating charge as Registrar.

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