Manjit Singh Brar appointed medical varsity officiating VC

Advertisement
The Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has assigned the officiating charge of Vice-Chancellor to Manjit Singh Brar, Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Punjab.
Advertisement
According to a notification issued by the Governor’s Secretariat, Brar will hold the additional charge without honorarium until a regular Vice-Chancellor is appointed. The post fell vacant after Dr Rajeev Sood completed his three-year tenure last week.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the BFUHS Board of Management has relieved Registrar Arvind Kumar of his charge. Dr Girish Sahni has been given officiating charge as Registrar.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement