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Home / Punjab / Manjit Singh Brar gets officiating charge as BFUHS Vice-Chancellor

Manjit Singh Brar gets officiating charge as BFUHS Vice-Chancellor

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 05:54 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.
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The Punjab Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has assigned the officiating charge of Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university to Manjit Singh Brar, Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Punjab.

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According to a notification issued by the Governor's Secretariat, Brar will hold the additional charge, without any honorarium, until a regular incumbent is appointed to the post.

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The post of V-C fell vacant after the completion of the three-year term of Dr Rajeev Sood last week.

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Alongside the change at the top, the Board of Management of BFUHS has also relieved Registrar Arvind Kumar of his charge. In his place, Dr Girish Sahni, head of the Department of Orthopaedics at Rajindra Medical College, Patiala, has been given officiating charge of the Registrar's office.

Dr Rajeev Sood had served as Vice-Chancellor of BFUHS for three years before demitting office last week. During his tenure, he had brought in Arvind Kumar, a non-medico from Delhi, to serve as Registrar of the university — an appointment that had departed from the university's practice of drawing registrars from within the medical fraternity.

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With the change of guard at the university now complete, Kumar has been relieved of the post, and the responsibility has been handed to Dr Sahni, a serving faculty member of the state's medical education department, restoring the office to a medico incumbent.

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