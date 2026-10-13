Manjit Singh Sidhu, former OSD to CM Bhagwant Mann, joins Congress

Former OSD to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manjit Singh Sidhu, on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of PPCC chief Pargat Singh at Punjab Congress Bhawan here.

Pargat Singh described Sidhu’s joining as the Congress’s first goal against AAP.

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Sidhu, who had been instrumental in building AAP in Punjab, had been sidelined in the party.

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After joining the Congress, Sidhu, a former journalist, said that after distancing himself from AAP, he was waiting for the right opportunity to do healthy politics. He said he saw new hope in the Congress and in the way Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were taking up national issues.

On leaving AAP and his closeness to CM Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu said, “Mann preferred to stick to his chair, but I preferred to stand with Punjab.”