Mann apprises Shah of ground situation

Chandigarh, July 10

Claiming that the situation in Punjab was under control, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today visited flood-affected areas in the state today.

Apprising Home Minister Amit Shah about the ground situation, CM Mann said, “As of now the Central assistance is not required for relief and rescue work as the situation is under control.”

The CM announced that girdawari would be conducted to ascertain the loss of crop, property, animals and related issues.

Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Brahn Shankar Jimpa released Rs 33.50 crore to all deputy Commissioners to deal with floods. MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai drove a tractor in Baba Bannda Singh Bahadur Engineering College, Fatehgarh Sahib, to evacuate those stranded inside the water-logged campus.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited flood-affected areas in Kotakpura. Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra visited over a dozen villages in the Samana constituency.

Chief Secretary Anurag Verma chaired a high-level meeting with administrative secretaries and all deputy commissioners to take stock of the ground situation. The Chief Secretary also chaired a meeting of the representatives of the Army, Chandigarh administration and the NDRF.

In a tweet, Mann said, “Along with all concerned officers in Punjab, I am keeping myself updated about the existing condition in all corners of the state...This is a situation of natural disaster, we will face it together...The government will extend all possible help.”

CM Mann conducted a whirlwind tour of various areas to take stock of the situation.