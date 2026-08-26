Mann approves 120% raise in Adarsh School teachers’ salary

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday approved a hike in salaries of Adarsh School teachers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000, a 120 per cent raise.

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The decision will benefit around 1,100 teachers and reaffirms the state government’s commitment that those shaping Punjab’s future must themselves receive fair compensation, dignity, and due recognition.

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Mann said, “We will continue to safeguard the interests of teachers because strengthening the education system and securing the future of every student begins with empowering the teachers who build it.”

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Chairing a meet with teachers, Mann said successive governments had neglected the teaching community despite their pivotal role in shaping the future of Punjab.

“Teachers are the backbone of our education system. For nearly two decades, these teachers have served with dedication despite receiving a meager salary. Our government has decided to correct this long-standing injustice by increasing their salaries by more than 120 per cent,” he said.

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The CM said teachers would not only receive enhanced salaries but would also be extended facilities on the lines of Kendriya Vidyalayas, providing them with improved service conditions.

More than 15,000 students are currently studying in these CBSE-affiliated Adarsh Schools, and the state government remains fully committed to protecting the interests of both students and teachers, Mann said.

“When teachers feel secure and respected, students receive better education. Our priority is to safeguard the interests of teachers so that the future of every child studying in these schools remains secure,” he added.

He said genuine demands of the Adarsh School teachers had been addressed after years of neglect under the previous governments.

“Our government is committed to the welfare of every section of society. We have accepted the legitimate demands of these teachers and will continue ensuring they can discharge their responsibilities in a smooth and hassle-free manner,” the CM said.