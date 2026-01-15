DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Mann, Arora denied nod for foreign visit

Mann, Arora denied nod for foreign visit

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:36 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The Ministry of External Affairs has denied political clearance to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora to proceed on an official week-long trip to UK and Israel.

The duo were planning to lead a delegation of officials to the two countries in the beginning of February, to seek industrial investment for the state and invite British industrialists for the Invest Punjab Summit to be held in March.

Sources in the government said no official reason had been given for denying political clearance. The CM was planning to go there to invite industrialists there for investing in Punjab, on the same lines as he and Arora had done during their trip to Japan and South Korea last month. In August 2024, Mann was denied political clearance to travel to Paris for the Olympics.

