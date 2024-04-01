Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: BJP does not want Opposition to unite

PTI

New Delhi, March 31

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the ruling BJP was trying to break up the country into several pieces and urged people to not be swayed by the party’s “new jumlas” during the Lok Sabha poll.

Addressing an INDIA bloc rally at the Ramlila Maidan, Mann said the BJP does not want the opposition parties to unite. “These people do not want that we should sit together. Lets come together,” Mann said.

“The country got freedom after several freedom fighters gave their lives. They want to break this country. They brought CAA,” Mann said, adding that “new factories of jumlas will come up” and asked people to “not be swayed away by them”.

