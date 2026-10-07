Mann cries vendetta as CBI raids camp office among 8 locations in Pb & Chandigarh

The case involves allegations of corruption and influence-peddling involving CM Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and others. The search and seizure operation was initiated after the CBI registered an FIR on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court against six persons — Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, alias Raja, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder, RS Nagra and Ghuman.

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Searches were conducted at the residences of the six accused and their relatives in Sangrur, Mohali, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur, besides the camp office of the CM. The exercise began around 5.30 pm and ended at 11 pm.

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Reacting to the searches, CM Mann said the BJP was misusing the CBI to defame him. Claiming that the party was “fearful of the love and support he enjoyed among Punjabis”, he said, “The raids are aimed at tarnishing my image ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP is misusing the ED and the CBI.”

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema termed the action a predictable pattern before the elections. “The BJP uses the CBI, the ED, Income Tax officials and the Election Commission in poll-bound states where Opposition parties are in power. These agencies are tools of the BJP. All allegations are false and AAP is the only party that has given a corruption-free government to Punjab,” he said.

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At the CM’s camp office in Sector 2, a large contingent of central personnel, including CBI officials, descended around 5 pm. The CBI said it seized laptops, mobile phones and documents from the premises connected with the persons named in the case.

The material, according to the agency, is being examined for evidence relating to the allegations of bribery and other alleged improprieties. Searches were also conducted at the residence of Ghuman at Gharachon village and at the residence of a person related to him in Phase 11, Mohali.

The raid was also conducted at the Nabha residence of the Gohal brothers and the Gurdaspur and Ludhiana residences of Romi Mahajan.

The searches followed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order on Monday directing the CBI to register a case and investigate information relating to alleged corruption and influence-peddling. The information had earlier been shared by the ED with the state police authorities.

According to the CBI, the allegations under investigation relate to an alleged arrangement to influence or manipulate the postings of government officers, including IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land-use conversion matters, property disputes, and revenue and land-related issues in return for alleged pecuniary benefits.

The agency has also alleged that certain public servants accessed and provided drafts of government orders and policies to private individuals before their formal issuance by the government.

The case has its origin in information gathered by the ED during a money-laundering investigation. The ED had communicated the information concerning the alleged influence-peddling network to the state authorities. The matter was subsequently brought before the Punjab and Haryana High Court through a petition seeking action on the allegations.

The agency said further investigation in the case was in progress and that the seized material was being scrutinised as part of the probe.