Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives cheques to 25K beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 2

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today handed over cheques for Rs 101 crore to 25,000 eligible beneficiaries for the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban).

The CM said the state government was duty-bound to ensure the wellbeing of society, especially those from the weaker sections. “This is a real model of a welfare state,” he said.

“Previous governments used to say that the state exchequer is empty. However, we are spending every single penny from the treasury for public welfare,” said Mann.

He claimed that there was no dearth of funds, but the successive governments lacked the vision to use these for the wellbeing of people.

He said funds collected during the previous governments used to go in the pockets of corrupt leaders and after coming into power, the AAP government had kept a tab on those indulging in corrupt activities.

Mann said his government was making efforts to uphold the confidence of people by ensuring welfare and development of the state.

Later, the CM also handed over 50 tractors and a super suction-cum-jetting machine for mechanised cleaning of sewers to the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

He announced that the state government would soon provide tractors to the panchayats as well.

