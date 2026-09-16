Mann govt enters last 6-month phase: AAP stares at fiscal, political challenges

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government enters the final six months of its tenure on Wednesday, a period traditionally considered the most politically challenging for any government as the countdown to elections begins in earnest and various sections of society start pressing their demands.

Legally, the Election Commission can announce the Punjab Assembly poll any time now. This could trigger a season of “Aaya Ram Gaya Ram” politics, with legislators weighing their options and parties scrambling to retain their flock. With bypolls no longer possible after Wednesday, switching sides could become a low-risk political gamble for MLAs seeking greener pastures. Since 1992, the Assembly elections in Punjab were held in February, except in 2012 when the polling took place on January 30.

Advertisement

For the Mann government, however, the immediate challenge is not merely political. Restive employees and farmers appear to be converging at a time when the government has little fiscal room for manoeuvre. Employees are pressing for long-pending demands, including DA arrears, restoration of the old pension scheme and other service-related issues, while farmers are agitating over matters linked to power supply, fertilisers and foodgrain procurement.

Advertisement

Despite its precarious financial position, the AAP government may have to address at least some of these demands to placate a significant section of its voter base. The government will have to find resources to sustain the “Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana”, under which monthly financial assistance is paid to women; continue additional ration support under the “Meri Rasoi” scheme; fund the “Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra”; and clear PSPCL’s subsidy dues. The latter is critical as the utility requires adequate liquidity to purchase power from the exchange and meet rising demand, particularly during the paddy season.

Another potential drag on governance is the growing scrutiny of bureaucrats and officials by the Enforcement Directorate and other central agencies. Officials under the lens are likely to become increasingly cautious in decision-making, potentially slowing governance at a time when the government needs to demonstrate delivery.

Advertisement

Yet, the AAP enters this final phase with a substantial report card. Mann has repeatedly claimed that his government has fulfilled all its 2022 poll guarantees, including 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers; daytime power supply to farmers; canal water reaching tail ends; government jobs for 70,000 youths along with lakhs of employment opportunities in the private sector; free universal health insurance; affordable public healthcare and quality public education.