Mann govt will also feel heat: BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 15

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma today said the Punjab Government will soon feel the heat of the Delhi excise policy case as the state has also implemented a similar policy.

Regarding questions being raised over the timing of a CBI notice to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sharma said, “Kejriwal has a dual policy. If he gets notice, it is termed politics. But if a former CM (Channi) gets a notice then it is called corruption. I can guarantee you this, the fallout of the Delhi excise policy case is so far only till Delhi. But its heat will be felt in Punjab too because it has implemented the same excise policy here.”

Punjab party in-charge and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, “This liquor policy issue is being handled by competent law enforcement agencies.”

When asked whether a man allegedly convicted in a 2008 drug case had joined the BJP recently, Rupani said, “We don’t know who he was. The day Inder Iqbal Atwal joined the BJP... many people came here. He might have slipped in. The party didn’t call him.”

He said, “The BJP has no connection with him. He is not even a party worker.”