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Home / Punjab / Mann hails migrant workers’ contribution to Punjab’s progress

Mann hails migrant workers’ contribution to Punjab’s progress

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Aman Sood
Sangrur, Updated At : 01:36 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Mann File
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday joined devotees in celebrating Chhath Puja, extending greetings and praying for prosperity, good health and well-being for all. Emphasising the festival’s message of faith, gratitude and togetherness, the he said Punjab’s rich heritage of communal harmony and mutual respect is strengthened when people celebrate each other’s festivals with collective enthusiasm.

Addressing the gathering in Hindi, Mann said that thousands of people across the state are celebrating Chhath Puja with immense devotion, enthusiasm and religious fervour. “I pray to Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev for peace, good health, happiness and prosperity for everyone, and hope that the bonds of love, mutual respect and brotherhood would continue to grow stronger.”

Highlighting the contribution of people who have migrated to Punjab from Bihar and Purvanchal, he said, “Our migrant brothers and sisters are making an invaluable contribution to the progress and prosperity of Punjab. Their hard work, dedication and commitment are playing a significant role in the growth of agriculture, industry, trade and several other sectors. Their contribution to the state’s development is immense.”

“Our relationship with them is not merely limited to employment. It is a strong bond rooted in cultural exchange, mutual trust, love and brotherhood,” he added.

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The CM added that the real strength of Punjab was in its spirit of togetherness, communal harmony, unity and Sarbat Da Bhala.

He said the state government had identified 104 locations across the state for Chhath Puja and made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate devotees.

He also urged migrant labourers to prioritise the education of their children, saying, “I appeal to all migrant families to ensure that their children receive proper education and move forward in life. The Punjab Government is establishing good schools so that children from every background can access quality education, aspire to become officers and contribute meaningfully to society.”

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