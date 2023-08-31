Mann hands over job letters to 5,714 anganwadi workers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 30

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said his government wanted to channelise the energy of youngsters by offering them jobs on a merit.

The CM today handed over appointment letters to 5,714 anganwadi workers in the Social Security, Women and Child Development Department at Guru Nanak Dev University. He said anganwadi workers played a crucial role in the overall development of children.

He said girls continued to outshine boys in every field. “The girls have proved their mettle in every sphere of life. All of us should encourage them to follow their dreams,” the CM said.

“Earlier, girls were dubbed as ‘Chidiyaan’. Through their hard work, the girls have proved that they are actually ‘Sherniya’,” he said.

The CM also extended greetings to Punjabis on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Baba Bakala Sahib.

Regarding the proposed pen-down strike by employees of the Revenue Department, the CM warned that such behavior in support of corrupt counterparts, won’t be accepted.

#Bhagwant Mann